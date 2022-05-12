Souls Harbour in need of donations for hotels, meals after fire damages Halifax shelter
A Halifax drop-in shelter is seeking donations after the building was damaged by fire Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded to the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission on Cunard Street at approximately 8 p.m. No one was injured.
According to Ron Dunn, who helps run the mission, the fire started behind the building. The official cause remains under investigation.
“We are so blessed that everybody got out safely,” said Dunn. “Our neighbour at Lou Pecou Pizza here opened the doors to our guys, started up the pizza ovens right away, got everybody fed and warm.”
Michelle Porter, the CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, said six men were using the shelter at the time. They all escaped without injuries.
The men are currently staying at Chateau Bedford Hotel and Suites, but Porter says that's only a temporary solution.
"So thankful they were able to get us a great rate for two nights, but then they're full, so we may have to move our men," she said.
As for the building, Porter says the damage is extensive, and it could take up to a week before Souls Harbour, which also serves lunches, can use it again.
"We do know that it's not habitable and we don't know when we can get back in," she said. "The back stairs are gone, our fire door is destroyed, the basement – where we serve our food – it's water saturated, of course."
However, thanks to support from the community, she says sack lunches were served out the door on Thursday.
Porter says anyone who wants to help the mission cover costs of hotels and meals can do so through a new fire fund on the Souls Harbour website.
