Souls Harbour puts the giving in Thanksgiving with warm meal

The aroma of gravy and cranberry fills the room as Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax prepare a traditional thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people in need.

Between the recent storm and record inflation, the rescue is expecting an increase in attendance.

“People are just more excited than ever to come, sit down, and have a meal with us,” said Michelle Porter, CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

This year, the organization will also be providing hundreds of gift bags for anyone who makes their way to the rescue for Thanksgiving.

“In the bags are all the hygiene items you could need, and they are full-sized so they will last someone a whole month,” said Porter.

Souls Harbour has been touring around the province serving thanksgiving meals. On Thursday, they spent the afternoon in Bridgewater. Next, they are headed to Truro and Cape Breton.

“We are headed to Sydney. We purchased a building there. We will see how long it takes to get renovated but we are going to drive up there with a food truck and serve meals out of a food truck,” said Porter.

Anyone looking for a warm meal can make their way to the rescue anytime between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.