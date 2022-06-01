Souls Harbour reopens dining room after fire, needs fire-rated door before reopening shelter

Wednesday marks three weeks since a fire caused extensive damage to the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, a drop-in men’s shelter on Cunard Street in Halifax.

Six men were using the shelter when the fire broke out around 8 p.m. on May 11. They all escaped without injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire deemed the fire accidental, saying it was caused by smoking materials that weren’t discarded properly.

With help from the community, Souls Harbour has been handing out bagged lunches at the door since the fire, but on Tuesday, the mission welcomed back guests to its dining room, at a reduced capacity of 50 diners.

Residents are staying at a local Airbnb and hotels as needed, but the co-founder and CEO, Michelle Porter, said finding hotel rooms can be difficult.

While insurance is covering the cost of building repairs, Souls Harbour says there are still extra costs from sheltering residents off-site and providing meals-to-go.

The mission says it is still a few weeks away from reopening its shelter and now the biggest challenge is finding a fire-rated door due to supply-chain issues.

“I have also never felt more supported by our staff, our volunteers and the community around us,” said Porter in a news release. “Now we just have to pray in that fire door!”

Donations can be made to the Fire Fund on the Souls Harbour website.