TORONTO -- The Canadian Premier League will play its 2020 season in Charlottetown.

A source, not authorized to speak on the record because the official announcement had not been made, confirmed that the eight-team league is headed to Prince Edward Island.

The league has scheduled a media conference call with commissioner David Clanachan for 2:20 p.m. ADT.

Langford, B.C., had also been in the running to host the season with Moncton reportedly another contender.

The CPL's original schedule was to have started April 11 and conclude on Oct. 4 with teams playing a 28-game schedule, a plan derailed by the global pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.