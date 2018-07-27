

The New Brunswick SPCA is investigating after a kitten was thrown from a moving vehicle in Fredericton.

The organization says the vehicle was travelling on Riocan Avenue in the Corbett Centre, near Bed Bath & Beyond, just before noon Friday.

The SPCA says the kitten ran into a parking lot and up into the engine block of a parked car.

An animal protection officer and Fredericton Police Force responded to the scene and, with the help of some bystanders, removed the wheel of the vehicle and rescued the kitten.

The animal was taken to the veterinarian. The SPCA says it wasn’t injured, but it is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and will be treated.

The male kitten is a short-haired brown tabby around nine weeks old.

The vehicle is described as an older burnt orange hatchback. There were several people inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about who may own the vehicle is asked to contact the SPCA’s hotline at 1-877-722-1522.