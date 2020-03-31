HALIFAX -- As people get used to the new reality of physical-distancing and self-isolation, many are turning to pets to keep them company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heather Woodin, the director of programs and administration for the Nova Scotia SPCA, says the organization has been flooded with requests from people looking to foster a furry friend.

“We’ve had such a great response already from people who are looking to take an animal while they might be at home. We have quite a list of applications and we are always accepting applications from people interested in fostering,” says Woodin.

“It may be some time before we get back in contact with you, but we would certainly encourage you to go online and apply.”

The Nova Scotia SPCA is still available to respond for requests for help and general inquiries, according to Woodin. All of the shelters have a core group of essential staff who are still on the job.

“The most important thing right now is that our staff stay safe and healthy, so that they can continue to care for vulnerable animals throughout this time,” says Woodin.

“So you can contact any of the shelters by phone, or email, or by the website online contact form and we are responding and accepting animals that may be in urgent need medically or perhaps that person is in urgent need to find that animal a new home.”

The organization is still accepting donations, but with some restrictions.

“We restricted it to appointment only. So our doors are locked unless you called ahead to make an appointment and all of our thrift stores are also closed during this time,” says Woodin.

“We are asking people to hold on to those donations of items at this point, but of course we are always in need of monetary donations, especially considering that our major revenue source is our thrift stores, which are closed. So, we are going to be in a very difficult financial position.”

The organization’s adoption program is currently closed. Any animal in need of a home will be placed in foster homes for the time being.