'Speaks to a wider problem': N.S. politicians condemn group that wore KKK costumes to Halloween dance
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Among those is Cecil Clarke, mayor-elect of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. He says it “speaks to a wider problem” in the community that he has seen firsthand.
“In this last campaign, I’ve faced homophobic slurs,” Clarke told CTV News Tuesday.
Pictures submitted to CTV News show the group dressed in long white robes and pointed hoods. One was carrying a large cross.
People who attended the dance at the North Sydney Firefighters’ Club in North Sydney, N.S., Saturday night told CTV News the group was allowed to stay after volunteers took the cross and told them to remove their hoods.
The North Sydney Firefighters’ Club has said the group is not associated with the organization.
Clarke says he has seen an increase in what he feels is racist and intolerant behaviour in the CBRM and has been messaged by newcomers to the community who have faced racism.
Nova Scotia’s Office of Equity and Anti-Racism wants municipalities to adopt anti-hate legislation by April 1, 2025. Clarke says he would be happy to, but added more resources are needed to help enforce it.
“But also, it’s going to be a sit-down with the province to resource it. How do we provide our law enforcement officials? How do we have equity, diversity, inclusion programs that can provide proper public education?” questioned Clarke.
“So, we have to do more than just have words on paper.”
‘It’s just disheartening’
The incident has sparked outrage online and in the province. The North Sydney Firefighters’ Club Facebook page has been flooded with hundreds of comments – many questioning why the group was allowed to stay.
Among those upset over the incident is Jason MacLean, the former president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union. MacLean is also an African-Nova Scotian from Cape Breton whose father was a retired volunteer firefighter.
"It's just disheartening. I had all kinds of feelings – anger,” said MacLean.
MacLean told CTV News that his father called the chief of the North Sydney Fire Department, saying something should be done about the incident, such as diversity or sensitivity training.
MacLean is also calling on the CBRM to do more about racism in the community.
"This is really an issue that needs to be tackled by the CBRM, because none of this is happening in a vacuum,” he said.
"This isn't something that just happens here, and it's just, 'Oh, this is something that happened in Cape Breton.' No. This affects Nova Scotia, this affects our society in Canada. We're not immune to racism, but we do have the ability to act against it."
Political party leaders weigh in
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties have also weighed in on the matter, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger.
Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston called the group’s actions “entirely unacceptable” and said they will be fired if they are found to be provincial employees.
“Hateful ideologies and groups are not welcome in this province,” said Houston. “Engaging with these groups or using symbols of hate cannot be justified.”
Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said he is “disgusted” and will not tolerate “racism and hate.”
“There is no place for this kind of behaviour in our province – and we all have a responsibility to call it out,” said Churchill.
NDP Leader Claudia Chender said there is no place for hate in the province.
“This is completely unacceptable and especially disturbing for the Black community in Nova Scotia,” posted Chender. “Safety and respect are not negotiable; we will always fight against racism and hate.”
Is it a hate crime?
Cape Breton Regional Police confirmed to CTV News that they are looking into the incident and whether it might constitute a hate crime.
Wayne MacKay, a lawyer and Dalhousie University professor who specializes in human rights and constitutional law, says it would be tough for police to pursue it as a hate crime under Canada’s Criminal Code.
"There has to be a clear intent to cause damage to specific groups, and I think that would be difficult to prove here,” said MacKay.
However, he says a civil case might be possible under Nova Scotia’s Human Rights Act.
“Humam rights legislation may well regard this as discriminatory speech that violates the Human Rights Act and I think that’s more likely a case where there might be some traction in making that claim,” said MacKay.
Meanwhile, the fire chief says the fire department has been receiving threats over the incident, adding they are looking into education for its members.
The North Sydney Firefighters’ Club has apologized, admitting in a statement on its Facebook page that it “made a mistake” by allowing the group to stay at the dance, and promising to “be better in the future.”
The identities of the four people in the KKK costumes have not been independently verified.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Senior Modi cabinet minister linked to India-supported violence in Canada: officials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
