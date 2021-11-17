Special delivery from one island to another

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

It was all hands on deck outside the Glace Bay Food Bank as volunteers raced to unload a trailer full of food donated and delivered from Prince Edward Island.

"I have no words," says Linda MacRae, co-ordinator at the Glace Bay Food Bank. "It's just amazing for us to have neighbours like this from another province to send stuff over to help people that are really in need."

For the second year in a row, Compton Brothers Inc. sent 600 bags of potatoes, Dairy Isle loaded up 2,200 cans of milk; Harvest Wholesalers donated 159 kilograms of turnip and carrots on top of 181 kilograms already purchased by community members.

All of it coming from one island to another.

"There are extra potatoes, extra milk, extra carrots and turnips on board. It's somewhere in the vicinity of $7,000," says organizer Mickey McNeil.

Members of the Glace Bay High Panthers hockey team helped quickly unload the trailer.

But Mickey McNeil says his annual milk drive got off to a slow start.

"It really started off slow, after two weeks we had about a $1,000 worth of milk and that's the lowest it's been in seven or eight years," says McNeil.

Meanwhile, the food bank in Glace Bay has seen a 10 to 15 percent increase in the number of clients in just the last couple of weeks and with Christmas coming those numbers are expected to go even higher.

"The numbers are going up with the cost of food and rent. We are seeing a steady increase," says MacRae.

Lisa Colson was one of the community members who helped purchase the food and has the benefit of knowing both islands. She lived in Cape Breton for 20 years.

"Everybody is onboard. Jamie MacPhail has made a commitment; Grant Compton has made a commitment," says Colson.

Also onboard is driver Keith Roberts, who donated his time to make the delivery.

"I drove in the rain and dirty weather last night. It will be windy today going home, but it's all worth it," says Roberts.