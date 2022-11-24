Special delivery from one Maritime island to another

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

A police escort signalled the arrival of a special delivery for the Glace Bay Food Bank in Glace Bay, N.S., on Wednesday.

A trailer filled with potatoes, carrots, turnip and milk from Prince Edward Island arrived during a time when client numbers are growing.

“It's needed every year, but this year especially with the cost of living and the number of our clients increasing. It will definitely go out very fast,” said Linda MacRae, the food bank's coordinator.

It's become an annual tradition now between the two islands. Members of the Glace Bay High School Panthers hockey team helped unload the cargo.

This is the third straight year Compton Brothers Inc., Dairy Isle and Harvest Wholesalers have jumped on board to make the donation.

“It just shows how well we all get along and we need to do that. Everybody needs to get along at this point and to help each other out,” said MacRae.

Mickey McNeil, a zamboni driver from Dominion, N.S., started the milk drive after hearing of a child putting water on cereal.

“We are touching on close to $14,000 including what we collected at the arena,” he said.

McNeil says donations this year were down, and he blames inflation and Hurricane Fiona.

“Nobody expected to be without power for eight, nine and 10 days. Instead of having a case or milk to give, you were looking for it yourself,” he said.

Keith Roberts was the man behind the wheel, who donated his time and money to make the delivery, which Bay Ferries waved their fees for.

“I don't care where you go in Canada, people are hurting,” said Roberts.

Linda MacRae shares that sentiment as prices on just about everything continue to rise.

“If it keeps going up, I really don't know what people are going to do. We have working people coming in now that just can't make ends meet,” said MacRae.