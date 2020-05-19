GRAND-BAY WESTFIELD, N.B. -- Grade 12 students across the Maritimes won't be crossing the stage to receive their diplomas this grad season, as schools were forced to cancel graduation ceremonies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five churches in the New Brunswick town of Grand-Bay Westfield have joined forces in a show of support for graduating students.

The churches have commissioned Three Ladies Crafting to make personalized banners that showcase the name and photo of graduates in their town.

“We take the print-outs from our printer and we put them on that polyester flag and the ink gets infused so that it is weather-safe and it can be outside in any weather,” says Nadine Morrison, with Three Ladies Crafting.

The location for the display of banners has yet to be determined, however, church member Sue Pitman says they will be in a high-profile part of town.

“We were just looking for a way to help make up for the things they're going to miss out on this year, so we hope this little token will somehow make them feel appreciated,” says Pitman.

The group hopes to have all of the graduates’ names and photos in before the end of May, with a goal of displaying the banners by the middle of June.

“We've had about 25 people so far share their photos with us, so we're sort of expecting that many more, and maybe even more,” says Pitman.

The community hopes the show of support will help make graduation memorable for those students who are marking the major milestone.

“There’s a lot of disappointment. So I mean you can't really compensate for that, but you could do something to make it something really special for them and so that was the idea of that,” says Malcolm Beckett, a pastor at Grand Bay Baptist Church.