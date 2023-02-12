Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.

The weather service is projecting snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 centimetres Monday night into Tuesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 km/h except for 70 km/h along the immediate coast.

The special weather statement is in effect along Halifax, the South Shore, and the Cape Breton region.

“There is a considerable amount of uncertainty in total snowfall accumulation with this developing weather system,” says Environment Canada.

Snowfall amounts could potentially be “considerably higher” than currently expected, and it’s possible the Tuesday morning commute will be affected by winter road conditions.

More information about the developing weather system is expected to be released during Environment Canada’s next update at 4 p.m. Sunday.