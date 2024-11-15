Special weather statements in effect across the Maritimes

Special weather statements are in place Friday morning for parts the Maritimes cautioning of higher than normal water levels and large waves. There are also freezing rain warnings in effect in parts of New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, special weather statements are in place in Antigonish County as well as Cape Breton.

Environment Canada says higher than normal water levels with large waves and pounding surf are expected along north and east facing coastlines.

“These large waves can cause coastal erosion in vulnerable areas, as well as damage to infrastructure along the shoreline, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events,” the statement reads.

New Brunswick

Special weather statements are in effect in eastern areas of New Brunswick, also warning of higher than normal water levels, large waves and pounding surf.

Freezing rain warnings are also in place across northwestern and southern parts of the province.

The warning says 5 mm of freezing rain is expected until a transition to rain in the afternoon.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning reads. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Prince Edward Island

Special weather statements are also in effect across Prince Edward Island.

Environment Canada says maximum wave heights of three to five metres are expected along north and east-facing coastlines during high tide Friday.