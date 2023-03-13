Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm

Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.

NOVA SCOTIA

A statement is in effect for most of Nova Scotia, with the exception of Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.

The special weather statement says the storm will bring 10 to 25 cm of snow beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to spread across the province from west to east in the afternoon and then continue into Wednesday in eastern areas.

The snow is expected to be heavy with temperatures remaining near freezing.

The statement adds in mainland Nova Scotia, the snow will likely change to rain by Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 km/h, except 80 km/h along parts of the coast.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

A similar special weather statement is in effect across P.E.I.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to begin on the island Tuesday evening and then taper to flurries by Thursday.

Islanders can expect 10 to 25 cm of snow from the storm, with wind gusts reaching 60 km/h.

The snow is also expected to be heavy.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, a special weather statement is in effect across the province, except for northwestern counties.

The statement says snow is expected to spread across the province from the southwest to the northeast Tuesday afternoon and continue Wednesday in eastern areas.

The storm is expected to bring 10 to 20 cm of snow with more possible, especially in eastern regions of the province.

Wind gusts of 60 km/h are also expected, except 80 km/h along parts of the Fundy coast.