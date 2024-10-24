Special weather statements, rainfall warnings issued in eastern Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of Cape Breton as the remnants of Hurricane Oscar move towards Atlantic Canada.

The rain is expected to begin Thursday evening and last until until Friday evening.

The warning says 40-to-60 mm of rain is possible in Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County and Richmond County, with higher amounts possible locally.

“This low pressure system will tap into tropical moisture today as it intensifies and tracks northeastward towards Atlantic Canada. Latest models indicate the low tracking slightly farther west bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds to areas of eastern Nova Scotia,” the warning reads.

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours can cause flash flooding, pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Special weather statements are also in effect for Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County as well as Guysborough County and Inverness County south of Mabou.

The statement says 30-to-40 mm is expected in those areas from Thursday night to Friday morning as well as strong winds.

Environment Canada says rainfall and wind warnings may be required for other areas if the low-pressure system tracks farther west.

