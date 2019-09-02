

MONCTON, N.B. -- Police say speed may have been a factor in a car crash Sunday that caused the death of three foreign students in their 20s who were attending a post-secondary institution in Saint John, N.B.

Investigators say the Subaru was travelling west on the Trans Canada Highway in the Moncton area when it lost control and rolled over onto the median of a highway.

Investigators say the three men who died were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Sgt. Mario Maillet, a spokesman for the RCMP, says the crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m., with two deaths at the scene and one later in a local hospital.

The men who died are aged 24, 29 and 24 and were all seated in the back seat of the vehicle.

Maillet says the country of origin of the victims isn't yet known and police are trying to reach relatives to inform them of the tragedy.

The 28-year-old man driving the car was treated in hospital and released, while a 25-year-old man who was a front-seat passenger was not injured.

A section of the highway was closed for over 12 hours and reopened at 5 a.m. Monday.