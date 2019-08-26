

CTV Atlantic





Summer is winding down, but the political season is heating up.

Over the last month, Justin Trudeau's top cabinet ministers, the A-list, have made many money promises in the Maritimes.

Two weeks ago, it was the Prime Minister himself, promising over $11 million in flood mitigation projects for Fredericton.

On Monday,at least nine federal members of parliament, and ministers, were in the Maritimes making announcements from $1.5 million for water and roads in Chipman, N.B., to $7.7 million for health research at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

It's clear, the Canadian government is in the 2019 federal election pre-season.

"You basically need upwards, of about 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the vote nationally to form a majority government," said political scientist Jamie Gillies. "The liberals might feel that they're close, that maybe they have an opportunity for the majority government again, but they have to hold certain places where they want the vote to rebound to where it was in 2015, and one of those places, likely, is the Maritimes."

Gillies says he's not convinced these money promises actually resonate with voters.

"The public's senses sometimes the cynical nature of them, that it's obviously part of an election campaign and sometimes it doesn't benefit the governing party to do this at all," Gillies said.

That's the sense from results of a recent CTV web poll too:

We asked: do campaign stops by party leaders influence how you vote in elections?

Almost 3000 people answered.

Only eight per cent said "yes"

82 per cent said no, campaign stops don't make any difference.

And 10 per cent said it depends on what promises are made during the stop.

Gillies says "throwing money around" is the traditional way of "starting an election campaign."

Even if there's no proof that strategy pays off.

Keep in mind, these announcements and all that go into them, are paid for by taxpayers.

On Tuesday?

At least two funding announcements are planned, one in Hartland, N.B. and another in Fredericton.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown.