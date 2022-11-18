Sperm whale found dead in Nova Scotia had swallowed 150 kg of fishing gear

HALIFAX -

The executive director of a conservation group says a sperm whale that washed ashore this month in Nova Scotia starved to death after it consumed 150 kilograms of fishing gear.

Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says the 14-metre whale weighing more than 28 tonnes was spotted Nov. 4 off a rocky beach on the west side of Cape Breton.

She says in an interview that a necropsy found that fishing gear including bait packaging, ropes and nets had compacted in the male whale's stomach.

Wimmer says it's not uncommon to find that whales have ingested some plastic or garbage, but she's never seen so much gear in the stomach of one animal before.

She called the discovery "horrific."

Wimmer says it's unclear where the gear came from or what it was used for, but the grim finding is a reminder of how deadly discarded gear and garbage can be for marine mammals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.