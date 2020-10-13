HALIFAX -- With multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, Maritimers are divided about whether we should keep the Atlantic bubble or tighten things up.

"I think the bubble should stick around, we should closely monitor what's going on in New Brunswick and if it continues to worsen then I have trust that our public health officials will make the right decisions," said Mohammed Al-Hamdamn.

Although the Atlantic bubble is still in place, some businesses, such as a Halifax yoga studio, are asking anyone who has travelled to New Brunswick recently to refrain from coming to in-studio classes for the next two weeks, or until there is more information about the outbreaks there.

"I think we should tighten it up. We've done so well in Nova Scotia, I'd like to keep it that way," said Frances Wallace.

Nova Scotia's premier says he is working with the province's top doctor to determine what the next steps are for the Atlantic bubble.

"It's a great reminder to continue to be vigilant, wear our masks, wash our hands, keep our distance, and we can continue to keep the positive outlook that Atlantic Canada has in the global community," said Stephen McNeil.

Prince Edward Island's chief health officer says there are no plans to tighten restrictions.

"I'm not talking about closing the border today and I mean really, we want to maintain that Atlantic Bubble as long much as possible," said Dr. Heather Morrison.

With some provinces already starting to see the start of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals are encouraging people to stay vigilant and continue to follow public health protocols to slow the spread of the virus.