

CTV Atlantic





Halloween has always been a favourite time of year for Ariana Clahane and Tony Jennings of Bedford.

Even as adults, they’ve always loved dressing up and hanging out with friends.

Now, they have one more reason to love Halloween because they decided to tie the knot on Wednesday.

“My parents met on Halloween, so it was always something that was special in our house,” said Clahane. “My dad made our first Halloween costumes out of the costume he was wearing when he met our mom.”

The wedding was held at Clahane’s parents' house, which was decorated inside and out with vintage Halloween decorations that have been collected over the years.

“It felt right to get married here at my parents’ house,” said Clahane. “They’re very involved in the wedding planning and I get to get married in my home, under my maple tree, in my yard.”

The guests all dressed up, but not to the nines. They all wore costumes.

“We just decided to have fun with it,” Jennings said. “I’ve always loved Halloween. I never really wanted to stop dressing up. Trick or treating or not, it was just cool to hang out with friends."