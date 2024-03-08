Sports networking event in Halifax brings female athletes together for International Women's Day

Dozens of women gathered on International Women’s Day for a collaborative sports-themed networking seminar.

“Lots of coaches, officials and administrators in the room today,” said Sport Nova Scotia’s Janice Cougle. “We’re having an opportunity to connect and be with each other.”

The sign-in board for the event featured messages from attendees suggesting better ways to engage, be more inclusive and pave the way for growth opportunities.

“What else do you want to see happening in the space,” said Cougle. “Is there anything we can offer or do or help to support you in sport?”

Overall it’s an exciting time for women’s sports.

Nova Scotia athletes Ellie Black and Sarah Mitton continue to achieve historic levels of success on the world stage.

“It’s a remarkable time to be a woman in sport,” said competitive sailor Madeline Gillis. “I’ve just never felt as motivated in sport as I have doing what I do.”

“The PWHL and the women’s soccer league that’s coming is going to be so huge for women to sports,” said Cougle. “It gives little girls something to look up to and look forward to.”

The leagues also serve as motivation for women in sports.

“I hope that they take away a little bit of inspiration and a little good feeling in the stomach,” said Cougle.

