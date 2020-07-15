MONCTON, N.B. -- Hockey New Brunswick released its guidelines for the upcoming season on Wednesday and things are going to look a little different on the ice this year.

The guidelines have a five-phase approach which is currently in Phase 1.

"The stipulation is, the number of players that are on the ice for practices and then we require to physical distance while on the ice," said Nic Jansen, Hockey NB's executive director. "So, there can't be any type of battle drills, any scrimmages."

A maximum of 25 players and six coaches are allowed on the ice at any given time.

"I think that basically it's a great opportunity to get them back out doing the things that they love," said hockey parent Damien Beaman. "Most of the kids that I know have definitely been longing to get back on the ice."

And when physical distancing can't be guaranteed, it's recommended that coaches wear masks.

"The examples that we give in our guidelines, potentially on the bench, when games do start up," Jansen said. "And then in the dressing rooms, in the event the dressing rooms are being used."

Another sport back in action across the province this summer is soccer. The executive director of Soccer New Brunswick says they're now in Phase 3, which includes playing games, with minimal contact.

"When we say that we're doing corners, we're not playing in corners the way it used to be, because in corners we used to have tight marking," said Younes Bouida.

Game balls are also being washed at half-time.

"Outside of the field, basically on the bench, they have to keep social distance of two metres," Bouida said.

A cheerleading club is still operating as "no-contact" and focusing on techniques.

All athletes must enter the building wearing masks and answer COVID-19 screening questions.

"The athletes come in, and once they get their square on the mat, that square is their square and nobody else can enter that square," said Colleen Keenan, the club's owner.

The return to sports has been anxiously awaited by many who are now following strict COVID-19 guidelines.