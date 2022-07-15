Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some.

The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting is telling her story for the first time Friday before a public inquiry.

Lisa Banfield was beaten and badly injured by the killer immediately before he began his shooting rampage on the night of April 18, 2020.

She has told police and the inquiry's investigators that she had escaped into the woods and later emerged to tell police that her partner was still at large on the morning of April 19, 2020.

Some members of the victims' families are attending the hearings today, which are being held at a convention centre in Halifax.

Banfield was accompanied by two of her sisters.

Earlier this week, the commission released a document based on evidence provided by Banfield during interviews with the RCMP and the inquiry detailing the killer's long history of violence.

The commission of inquiry has agreed to let Banfield testify without facing cross-examination from lawyers representing other parties, mainly because she could be traumatized by having to relive the violence she endured.

Lawyer Michael Scott, whose firm represents families of 14 of the victims, says the inquiry's decision to limit questioning will leave lingering doubts about Banfield's testimony.

During the 13 hours he was at large, the killer fatally shot 22 people, including a pregnant woman and a Mountie. He was shot dead by two Mounties on the morning of April 19, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.