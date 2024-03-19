Spring equinox Wednesday; season brings river and fire watches, a solar eclipse
Spring equinox and season forecast
The spring, or vernal, equinox is at 12:06 a.m. ADT Wednesday and marks the astronomical start of the season. The spring equinox occurs when the apparent point at which the sun is directly overhead crosses into the northern hemisphere. That point continues to move northward until the summer solstice, after which it begins to move back southward. Finally, at the fall, or autumnal, equinox that point crosses back into the southern hemisphere.
Environment and Climate Change Canada seasonal forecasts for the period of March through May have a high probability of above normal temperature for the Maritimes. The same forecast calls for near normal amounts of precipitation, except a slightly higher chance of below normal precipitation for mainland Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy area of New Brunswick. Sea surface temperatures are forecast to have a higher probability of being above normal around Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. Sea surface temperatures are forecasted to likely be near normal in the Bay of Fundy and Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A high probability of above normal temperatures predicted for the Maritimes in March through May.
River and fire watch
As we move into spring, a number of watch programs have begun in the Maritimes.
River Watch 2024 is now active in New Brunswick. The program is designed to keep track of the freshet and any flooding risks due to water and ice movement. While a mild February left New Brunswick with a relatively low snow pack, ice jams will still need to be watched for in the weeks ahead. The latest from River Watch can be found here.
The provincial fire watch and restriction programs for both the province of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island started on March 15. The fire restriction program in New Brunswick doesn’t begin until the third Monday of April. Before having an outdoor fire, provincial restrictions should be checked. Those can be found at:
- New Brunswick (starting third Monday of April)
- Nova Scotia
- Prince Edward Island
Before burning or having an outdoor fire, municipal or county restrictions or bylaws should also be checked.
April 8 total solar eclipse
This spring holds a real treat for those interested in viewing a solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves directly between the Earth and sun. The surface area under which the shadow created by the moon completely falls is known as the path of totality.
For the Maritimes, the eclipse is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m. ADT reaching totality by around 4:30 p.m. ADT. The path of totality will run across central New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island. Communities in the Maritimes under the path of totality include, Fredericton, Miramichi N.B., and Summerside, P.E.I. Even outside those areas it will be an excellent showing of a partial solar eclipse. Weather on the day will of course be a huge factor with as little cloud cover as possible desired. You can look up more detailed timing of the eclipse for your community here. General cloud conditions for the day can start to be predicted with a higher degree of confidence seven days out from the event.
The expected path of total eclipse across the Maritimes on April 8 2024. The eclipse will begin around 3:30 p.m. ADT and reaching mid-point by around 4:30 p.m. ADT.
Viewing safety is of utmost importance. Looking directly at the sun or an eclipse without eye protection can result in eye damage, including loss of eyesight. Viewing glasses must be equipped with filters with the international standard of ISO 12312-2.
The Canadian Space Agency has more on safely viewing an eclipse and making a solar eclipse projector here.
