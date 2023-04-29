Spring litter cleanup in Whitney Pier, N.S., sparks concerns about illegal dumping in Cape Breton

A sunny spring Saturday made for reasonably ideal conditions for a community cleanup on Saturday in Whitney Pier, N.S., but when volunteers saw the amount of trash that awaited them, their moods no longer matched the weather.

"Car parts and garbage, cans and tires and everything,” said cleanup participant Blaine Bold. “It's terrible.”

The quiet dirt road where the cleanup took place is one of several problem spots for illegal dumping around the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

City council still hasn't made a decision on when this year's heavy garbage pickup might go ahead.

Area councilor Lorne Green, who took part in Saturday’s cleanup, is among those who feel that without the annual heavy pickup service, illegal dumps might become a bigger issue.

"It hasn't been finalized,” Green said. “It's not something that I will be supporting not to have. I think we've got to have it to prevent stuff like this. I think if we don't have it, we're going to have more of this stuff happening."

For years, heavy garbage collection in CBRM would be well underway by this point in the spring.

But with April about to turn into May, no official date has been set.

Municipal staff have suggested a late summer or fall pickup, if it goes ahead at all.

"We've heard from our senior staff that there is really no room at our transfer station at our dump to accommodate the heavy garbage,” councillor Cyril MacDonald told CTV Atlantic on April 19. “A staff recommendation would be to not proceed. We've heard from a number of councilors through our budget conversations that heavy garbage is a must."

"This will make it worse if they don't,” said cleanup participant Maureen Hickey. “There will be more dumping. It really is a necessity to have heavy garbage pickup."

The municipality has said a decision wouldn't be made until a budget has passed.

"We're going into budget again next week. I'd say we'll definitely have a decision on it,” Green said.

CBRM has said heavy garbage collection costs about $250,000 per year.