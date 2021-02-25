CHARLOTTETOWN -- The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opens today with a speech from the throne.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will deliver the speech this afternoon.

Premier Dennis King says the spring session will include the 2021-22 operating budget and that the government plans to introduce about 20 pieces of legislation.

King says much of the focus of the last 10 months has been on getting through the pandemic and keeping Islanders safe and healthy.

He says now that vaccinations are taking place, it's important for the government to discuss its vision for a strong economic recovery.

The governing Progressive Conservatives hold 14 seats in the legislature, while the Greens have eight and the Liberals five.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.