Spring storm prompts power outages and school closures in the Maritimes

A spring storm lashed out at the Maritimes Friday, leaving many without power, and cancelling schools in some areas.

The region is feeling the brunt of an icy mix of weather that developed across the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.

Western areas of Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick saw a quick turn to rain, while an extended period of freezing rain impacted locations further to the north and east.

On Friday afternoon, the risk of freezing rain shifted to northern New Brunswick and Cape Breton.

Parts of northern New Brunswick are also likely to pick up 10 to 20 cm of mixed ice pellets and snow.

Strong wind gusts are still anticipated for northern Inverness County in Nova Scotia, where the topography of the highlands could create gusts of 120 to 140 km/h during the afternoon and evening.

The remaining snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain will ease to patchy showers and flurries Friday evening.

Weather warnings:

All of P.E.I. is under a freezing rain warning.

All of Cape Breton is under a freezing rain warning.

In mainland Nova Scotia, freezing rain warnings are in effect for Antigonish and Pictou counties, and the north of Colchester and Cumberland counties.

In New Brunswick, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Edmundston-Madawaska, Grandfalls-Victoria, and Campbellton-Restigouche regions. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Mount Carleton-Renous highway region and the Mirimachi. Freezing rain warnings are in effect for Woodstock-Carleton, and Kent counties, and the Stanely, Doaktown, Blackville areas. Rainfall warnings are in effect for St. Stephen-Northern Charlotte, Grand Manan-Coastal Charlotte, and Saint John counties.

Cancellations

P.E.I.

All schools in the Public Schools Branch on P.E.I. are closed.

Grace Christian School, Immanuel Christian School and The College of Piping are closed.

Island Waste Management garbage collection is cancelled in West Prince, Central, Capital and Eastern Regions.

Summerside Medical Centre is closed.

Nova Scotia

All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education district are closed.

All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education district are closed.

Cape Breton University is closed.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality closed city hall.

New Brunswick

All schools are closed in the Anglophone North, Anglophone East and Anglophone South districts.

All schools in the Francophone-Sud Schools district are closed.

Power outages (As of 4 p.m. Friday)

Nova Scotia

There are 17 outages across the province with a total of 1,476 customers affected.

New Brunswick

There are fewer than 5 people being affected by power outages in the province.

P.E.I.