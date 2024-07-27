Springhill celebrates 35th anniversary of Anne Murray Centre with meet and greet

The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.

Fans from around the world, including the U.K. and Australia, attended the event, showcasing the global appeal of Anne Murray's music.

Opened in 1989, the Anne Murray Centre is dedicated to honouring the life and career of the legendary Canadian singer. The center features a comprehensive collection of memorabilia including awards, photographs, and costumes chronicling Murray's journey from her early days in Nova Scotia to becoming an internationally acclaimed artist.

The celebration, an annual tradition, attracted devoted fans of many ages, some who have attended the event many times.

The atmosphere was electric as Anne Murray made her grand entrance at noon, greeted by a warm and enthusiastic crowd. Emotions ran high, with a few fans shedding tears at the opportunity to meet their idol in person.

The event featured a Q&A session, where Murray graciously answered questions, sharing stories and insights from her illustrious career. Following the interview, fans had the opportunity to take photos with Murray and get memorabilia signed.

