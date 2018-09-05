

CTV Atlantic





A 64-year-old man who showed up at a hospital with stab wounds has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked another man with a guitar in Springhill, N.S.

Saturday evening, Cumberland District RCMP received a report that a man had arrived at the hospital in Springhill with stab wounds to his neck and back.

However, police say the man refused to tell them what had happened to him.

Police investigated and found that another man had been seriously injured following an alleged altercation with the first man.

The second man told police he sustained a fractured skull and broken bones in his arm and face after the suspect beat him with a guitar. Police say the victim used a knife to defend himself against the suspect.

Police arrested the suspect for aggravated assault on Sunday.

Revere Ruddick of Springhill was held in custody and appeared in Amherst provincial court on Tuesday. He has been remanded into custody and is due back in court on Friday.

Police say the victim remains in hospital.