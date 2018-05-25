

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a 78-year-old man has died in a boating accident in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the water near a boat in Poison Lake at 6:42 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the lake is near Wyvern Road in Collingwood Corner, N.S.

Witnesses told police they had seen the man in his boat shortly before the 911 call was made.

Police say the Springhill man was not wearing life jacket at the time.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.