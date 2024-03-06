Springhill, N.S., hospital to remain closed Wednesday

Nova Scotia Health says the All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., will remain closed Wednesday.

Twenty-one inpatients were evacuated from the hospital Monday night “due to presence of smoke” and transferred to other sites or discharged.

The health authority said in a Tuesday night press release the hospital remains closed for “assessment and remediation.”

All appointments at All Saints Springhill Hospital are cancelled Wednesday due to the closure.

Nova Scotia Health says some appointments will be moved to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, including lab and X-ray appointments and outpatient clinics.

People can visit the health authority’s website for up-to-date information on the closure.

Anyone with concerns due to the closure who need a follow up can also call the patient relations at 1-844-884-4177 or email patientfeedback@nshealth.ca.

“Efforts to reschedule procedures and appointments are being made, ensuring that patients receive the necessary medical attention once operations resume,” the release reads.

“The situation will continue to be reassessed and additional details and updates will be provided as conditions change.”

