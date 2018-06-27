

Twin sisters Carrigan and Lauren O’Reilly have a habit of doing everything together, so it came as no surprise when they were both selected to be valedictorians at their high school graduation this week.

“It’s going to give us a lot more confidence, doing it together,” says Carrigan.

“If we did the valedictorian speech separately from each other, then we’re only telling my part of the story, or her part of the story,” adds Lauren.

The fraternal twins from Springhill, N.S., have been writing and practicing their speech together for weeks. They say that kind of cooperation has always been present in their relationship.

“We ended up in the same classes and doing the same projects together, sat together most of the time,” said Carrigan O’Reilly. “She helped me write long essays and I helped her in biology so it kind of evened itself out there.”

There are 41 grads in this year's class.

That includes two sets of twins and 10 sets in all in a school of 280 kids.

“We've historically had twins every year at Springhill and it is a large number, but it's been so much a part of our culture and our population, that we don't really notice,” said Principal Bernadine Conron.

The sisters say what they've noticed, is there's always been a special connection between them.

“I had hot tea and I spilled some of it on my leg, and she claimed that she could feel it,” said Carrigan.

“I claimed that I could feel it because I felt that I did,” said Lauren.

After years of being in class together, the girls will be splitting up this fall. Lauren will attend the University of Ottawa, while Carrigan will go to Concordia University in Montreal.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.