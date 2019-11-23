HALIFAX -- Truro resident, Charlie Borden says age is just a number and doesn’t let it put a damper on his community involvement. At 90-years-old, he’s more apt to be out and about volunteering versus sitting at home. With so much vitality and energy to give, slowing down is not an option for the spry senior.

Before donating generous amounts of time to his community, the veteran served his country – spending two years in Germany before settling in Truro. It was there that he met his wife of 63 years, Evelyn, the mother to his nine children. Around that time is when Borden began giving back to his town.

"I was busy,” says Borden. “Sometimes I'd come home, lean against the door and say ‘where do I have to go tonight?"

While working two jobs, Borden spent a lot of time volunteering at the local legion, hundreds of hours at the Truro Police Boy's Club, delivering meals on wheels, and countless other organizations. Nowadays, you'll often find him playing his bass guitar for enthusiastic audience all around town.

Borden began taking music lessons when he was 60-years-old after he retired and has never stopped – something his better half says keeps them young.

“It's wonderful what he does,” says Borden’s 91-year-old wife. “He's a very willing person. You ask him, and he'll run and do it – just in a moment – no questions asked."

When it comes to what motivates him to volunteer, the benevolent Borden has one simple answer – he wants to lead by example and inspire others.

"I think if they see you, as busy as you are, taking time out to do volunteer work, they begin to wonder how you do it and give it a little try,” says Borden.

Meanwhile, Borden notes his ultimate goal is simply to make people smile. If his simple acts of kindness encourage others to step up and help out their community – then he feels he's done his job.