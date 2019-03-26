

Fingers are being pointed across the aisle in the New Brunswick legislature over how many days the MLAs should be in the house debating issues.

The Liberals say they're not sitting enough while the governing Progressive Conservatives say the Liberals wasted too many days trying to hold onto power.

Regardless, the Greens say, it's the second shortest session in 10 years.

“Two weeks in March, two weeks in May, one week in June and that's it?” said Green Party Leader David Coon. “It's embarrassing.”

Coon and his caucus were first to bring it up, taking to Twitter to share a graph comparing the number of sitting days under the last four governments.

If the Blaine Higgs government decides to sit again in October for two weeks, it will equal 40 days in the legislature.

The only time it was lower than that in the last 10 years? Thirty-nine, under Brian Gallant's government.

It may seem like insider political baseball, but the Green Party leader says there's reason for concern.

“It makes it very difficult for opposition parties like ourselves to get our work done to bring forward our motions and our proposed legislation for second reading debate because there just isn't the time,” Coon said.

The Liberals say this is on the government.

“They're in charge of the calendar, not us,” said Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault.

But when the Liberals shortened the number of sitting days last year, the opposition Tories were up in arms.

Today, the Conservatives admitted that, but blamed the Liberals for the lack of days this time around.

“Certainly, the legislative gymnastics that took place at the first of the session with the former government trying to hang on to power, that took weeks of time away from what would otherwise be a normal sitting time, so we lost that time,” said PC House Leader Glen Savoie.

Whoever is responsible, the debate is happening outside a room that's been designated for debate.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.