St. Andrews Historical Society launches with exhibition of significant First Nations treaty in N.B.

On Monday, the St. Andrews Historical Society in St. Andrews, N.B., announced that it would exhibit “one of the most significant 18th century treaties between Great Britain and two First Nations of Canada” at Drewhaven Town & Country on Thursday. The event marks the official launch of the St. Andrews Historical Society, said the non-profit company in a news release that went out on Monday during Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

During the event, the Society will present the treaty to Chief Hugh Akagi of the Peskotomuhkati Nation at Skutik, John Cloutier, the Nihkanatpat (Executive Director) of the Wolastoqey Nation of New Brunswick, and the Charlotte County Archives.

A signed original of the 1760 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the British Crown and the Peskotomuhkati and Wolasotqey First Nations was discovered in Boston, Mass., earlier this year. The New England Document Conservation Center worked with Massachusetts State Archives to create a full-size reproduction using specialized imaging and printing processes. The original was signed on Feb. 23, 1760.

The contents of the treaty were known from official records held by the National Archives in Great Britain, but experts were unaware that the original still existed until its discovery by a volunteer from the St. Andrews Historical Society in the Massachusetts State Archives.

The language in the treaty was central to the Marshall decision made by the Supreme Court of Canada, 25 years ago this month. The decision declared the preservation of hunting and fishing rights under certain peace and friendship treaties between Great Britain and various First Nations in the 18th century.

The St. Andrews Historical Society said it has three principal goals in its news release.

to research, collect, preserve, and make available materials and information regarding the history of the Town of St. Andrews, New Brunswick

to cooperate with and support the Peskotomuhkati Nation in researching, collecting, preserving, and making available materials and information regarding the history of Qonasqamkuk, the ancient fireplace of the Peskotomuhkati

to cooperate with and support the St. Andrews Civic Trust, the Charlotte County Archives, and other similar educational and charitable organizations which seek to preserve historical property and materials and provide education concerning the history of the Town of St. Andrews

The exhibition will begin at 6 p.m.

For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.