Students at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. woke up to a disturbing email Saturday morning from the school.

In a statement from St. FX University it read: “St. FX has been made aware that criminal charges are being laid against a student for an alleged drug-facilitated sexual assault at an off-campus location. As an interim measure, the accused student has been suspended from the university and is not permitted on campus.”

The university also added that student safety is a top priority and listed resources for students who need help dealing with sexual assault.

“It’s kind of surprising, just because it kind of proves that even though we’re a small community, we’re still in danger,” said student Piotr Dunne.

Students who attend the school were in shock after receiving the email.

“I can’t imagine the emotional trauma she has to deal with and I feel bad,” said student Sydney Chambers.

“I definitely don’t think it’s a problem just at our school either. It’s a problem anywhere, at any school, any university. It’s a problem everywhere,” said student Daniella Serrao. “So the fact that it’s happening here and we hear about it, it’s happening at other schools too, which makes it so much worse.”

The university confirmed to CTV that they released the statement Saturday morning, but would not comment any further.

Many students who spoke with CTV News on Saturday expressed their sympathies for the victim, and supported the suspension of the accused.

“The fact that they’re trying to keep us abreast about the situation is important,” said Dwayne Mortimer, a student at St. FX. “Hopefully the sexual assault cases are handed better moving forward.”

RCMP was unable to confirm the pending charges.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron-Cadloff