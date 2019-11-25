ANTIGONISH, N.S. -- The president of St. Francis Xavier University has apologized to anyone offended by a plaque in the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government that includes a quote from the former prime minister's father.

The quote, based on a conversation Mulroney had with his father Benedict in 1955, reads: "The only way out of a paper mill town is through a university door."

At the time, a young Mulroney was planning to seek an apprenticeship at the mill in Baie-Comeau, Que., where his father worked as electrician -- but the elder Mulroney was opposed to the idea and encouraged his son to attend St. FX.

However, one of the Nova Scotia university's former students recently posted a message on Facebook, saying she was offended by the plaque because it appears to devalue tradespeople and creates the impression that mill towns are "impoverished and embarrassing."

Meaghan Landry, who is originally from Cape Breton, says tradespeople play an important role in the economy, and she said a paper mill has provided her with employment -- and well-paying jobs for her father and her partner.

Kevin Wamsley, the president of the university, issued a statement Friday saying he will be reviewing the issue with the university's executive council.

