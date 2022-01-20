St. John's airport operating until at least Saturday as labour dispute talks continue

ST. JOHN'S, N.L -

The fate of the St. John's International Airport is being decided in 24-hour increments as talks to settle a labour dispute between management and the facility's firefighters continue.

The airport authority said in a tweet Thursday that regular operations will be maintained until at least 8 a.m. on Saturday, and a mediation process is ongoing.

St. John’s International Airport advises that normal operations are now extended until at least 8am Sat, Jan 22nd. We continue to work diligently through the mediation process to resolve current issues. We are committed to find a way to maintain continuous Airport operations. — St. John's Airport (@stjohnsairport) January 20, 2022

That's a 24-hour extension on the deal announced Wednesday night by federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to keep the airport running until 8 a.m. on Friday.

The union representing the airport's firefighters says its members face harassment, intimidation and a "toxic workplace," prompting some to take time off on the advice of their doctors.

Many flights were cancelled earlier this week when there weren't enough firefighters working to meet regulations.

Authority chief executive officer Peter Avery told reporters Wednesday that two airport firefighters had agreed to provide round-the-clock coverage so flights could resume.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.