Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 vaccine given to family of board members, non-frontline staff at Vaughan, Ont. long-term care home
Ontario records fewer than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day
Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: lawyer
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year into pandemic
Seoul launches COVID-19 tests for pets
Toronto reports Canada's first known case of COVID-19 variant first seen in Brazil
Once approved, Canada aiming for quick delivery of next-in-line COVID-19 vaccines
'Planning for dropouts': Drugmakers grapple with testing unproven vaccines on seniors
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada