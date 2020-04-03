ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in St. John's, N.L., as a homicide.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a stabbing Thursday night and found the man near a home on Sunset Street.

Police say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The death has been deemed suspicious and police are canvassing for witnesses.

A news release says it is too early to confirm whether the stabbing was a targeted or random incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.