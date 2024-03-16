St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans start Saturday in Saint John

Canada’s self proclaimed “most Irish city” wasted no time getting into the St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

It was standing room only for much of the morning at O’Leary’s Pub in Saint John, N.B., for the 34th Annual Irish Breakfast. At a cost of $12 an adult and $9 for children, residents flocked to the popular uptown spot to begin celebrating the holiday.

Breakfast included regular favourites, like bacon and eggs served buffet style by volunteers, with alcohol being served early to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day. The Saint John Comhaltas serenaded onlookers with traditional Irish tunes throughout the morning.

Organizers say it is the busiest the breakfast has been in years. All funds raised from the breakfast went towards supporting programs with L’Arche Saint John, a group who works with people with intellectual disabilities. The organizations mission is to make known the gifts of people with intellectual disabilities, revealed through mutually transforming relationships.

St. Patrick’s Day events are taking place all weekend long in Saint John, including the first Annual Leprechaun Leap starting Saturday afternoon, which is a bar crawl around uptown that will also see some of the funds go towards the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation.

