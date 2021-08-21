HALIFAX -- Halifax police responded to a stabbing in downtown Dartmouth on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police officers say they were called to 60 Alderney Drive around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of people fighting in the area.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man who had been stabbed and needed medical treatment. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers on the scene took a man into custody for aggravated assault.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to them or Crime Stoppers.