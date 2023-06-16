Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody

One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., early Friday morning.

Halifax District RCMP and EHS responded to the stabbing at a home on Wagner Drive, which is in a mobile home community off of Millwood Drive, around 3:45 a.m.

In a tweet posted just after 6 a.m., police said the suspect was in custody and there was no threat to public safety.

RCMP officers are on scene of a stabbing on Wagner Dr. in Middle Sackville. The suspect is in custody and there's no threat to public safety. We're asking the public to stay away from the area as the investigation continues. More info will be provided when it's available.

Police now say officers found the victim outside the home with stab wounds from a knife. The 38-year-old Middle Sackville man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Middle Sackville man, was arrested inside the home.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other.

People are asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

The suspect remains in custody.

