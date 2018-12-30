

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Moncton Saturday night.

RCMP were called to St. George Street around 10 p.m. after a fight broke out among a group of people in front of the Humanity Project.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found a man with stab wounds in his lower back.

A heavy police presence closed off the St. George and Dominion Street areas while a K9 unit assisted RCMP.

Witnesses tell CTV News they saw the fight break out.

“It started at the Harvest House then went over to the Humanity,” explains witness Sam Wilbur, “and it just escalated, kept going. A bunch of people involved.”

“We were watching TV last night and we noticed at least three police cars,” adds another witness, Hubert LeBlanc, “one was there at least an hour, hour and a half.”

RCMP say the victim is not co-operating, and there’s no word on his condition.

No suspects have been arrested.