HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in solving an assault with a weapon that sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning in Pictou County.

On Sunday, just after midnight, police responded to a report of a man with a stab wound.

Police say the victim, a 39-year-old man from Braeshore, N.S., was seen walking around the Pictou Rotary without a shirt or shoes. He was taken to hospital via EHS with non-life threatening injuries.

An initial investigation determined an assault occurred at a home on Three Brooks Road.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.