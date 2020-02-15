HALIFAX -- Saint John Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and left in serious condition in Uptown Saint John early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a business on King Street to find a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest.

Police say the man’s injury isn’t considered life-threatening

A second man, a 22-year-old, suffered a stab wound to his bicep and was treated at the Regional Hospital and released.

Police say no one is in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 506-648-3333.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.