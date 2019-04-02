

CTV Atlantic





Staff and the public are wondering why they weren't alerted earlier to a bizarre series of incidents at Halifax hospitals at in the last month.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two reports of a man performing an indecent act inside a hospital.

The first report came in March 4 when a woman spotted a man who she says was performing an indecent act at the Halifax Infirmary.

About two-and-a-half weeks later, a man is arrested for public intoxication at the Centennial Building, part of the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Police would later learn the same suspect had been spotted at the Bethune Building the same day -- again, performing an indecent act.

Then, last Sunday, at 1:00 in the morning, 49-year-old Shannon David McInnis was picked up on hospital property and now faces a slew of charges.

In one incident, McInnis was said to be dressed like a doctor.

“In one instance, he was wearing a medical mask and medical scrubs,” said Halifax police spokesman Const. John MacLeod.

The details all emerged Monday, yet night after night, police reports to the media made no mention of the unusual things happening in the hospitals.

Police say that's because it took some time to figure out they were dealing with one individual -- which is exactly what the Nova Scotia Health Authority says about it.

“There were a series of incidents and it only became apparent over time that they were connected to the same person,” said NSHA spokesman John Gillis.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said it was concerning to the health authority.

“That's why they took steps right away to engage the authorities to notify staff,” Delorey said.

That assertion is somewhat debatable as it was only last Thursday when the authority sent a safety reminder to staff, with officials telling them “they were disturbed by the incidents and the concern they'd caused.”

A suspect was arrested three days later.

“It's truly unacceptable,” said Jason MacLean, the president of the union representing about 10,000 health care workers in the province, who note this kind of thing is actually fairly common.

“It's a regular occurrence because we have improper security,” MacLean said. “We need better security in the hospitals.”

The health authority now says it will revisit each incident - and how it responded - looking for ways to do better.

They note heightened security has to be balanced with access to the hospitals so many people need.

What they don't need are the kind of visits they've been dealing with for the better-part of a month.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.