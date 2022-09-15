Staffing shortage shutters emergency centre at P.E.I. hospital until October

An overnight emergency centre at a hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will remain closed until at least October, according to the Island’s health authority.

Health PEI says the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at the Western Hospital cannot open because of an ongoing staffing shortage.

The CEC normally operates from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with one advanced-care paramedic, one registered nurse and an on-call physician, according to a spokesperson with the health authority.

Health PEI says the closure could continue into November if staffing levels don’t improve.

The CEO of Health PEI says a review of the current CEC model will happen while the centre is closed.

“This review is the first step towards enhancing acute emergency services in West Prince,” stated Dr. Michael Gardam in a news release.

“To be clear, this is about providing better service and the right service, not about looking for ways to close programs.”

Health PEI says the review will consist of “three interrelated components” that will inform recommendations, including:

Review of administrative and clinical data;

Engagement with staff/physicians, management, leadership, and partners; and

Li terature review and jurisdictional scan.

Health PEI notes the closure does not affect the hospital’s emergency department, which is open for service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The nearest 24-hour emergency department is at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

“Learnings from this review will inform future planning, which will include engagement with local staff, communities and members of the public,” the release stated.