Staffing shortages plague N.S. health-care system as COVID-19 pandemic lingers on

As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, so do staffing shortages within the health-care system.

"We have approximately 600 health-care workers that are out of the workplace currently, due to either being a positive case or having a household member, close contact etc.,” said Angela Keenan, director of occupational health, safety and wellness for Nova Scotia Health.

Keenan said Nova Scotia Health is looking at all possible ways to fill gaps, including reallocating staff to high priority areas.

"The health-care system is under tremendous pressure with patients experiencing longer than usual wait times for our care, delays in admissions or cancellations of tests and procedures,” said Keenan.

The pandemic continues to impact businesses across the province. Starting Monday, Jan. 10, White Point Beach Resort in Hunts Point, N.S. is temporarily closed.

In a statement posted to their Instagram, the resort said in part:

“After almost two years of relentless effort and sacrifice by the more than 130 team members of White Point, Covid-19 has finally crept past the welcome sign and a few members of our team, our “family”, have tested positive.”

White Point Beach Resort said they will remain closed until at least Jan. 31.

Staffing shortages are also affecting charities, like the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax.

"I feel like COVID didn't really hit Nova Scotia until this variant and so this has definitely been the most difficult for Souls Harbour to deal with as far as losing staff and having to reshuffle people to make sure we can keep all of the wheels turning,” said Porter.

The Souls Harbour Free Mart – which allows people to access basic needs at no cost – is closed until the end of January.

"We're still giving away basic needs as far as winter clothing and if someone needs toiletries, hygiene items, blankets, we're just doing it on a more one-to-one basis,” said Porter.

Souls Harbour says one of the things that helps the organization balance out their staffing shortages are volunteers. However, Porter says they’ve seen a huge drop in volunteers.

Anyone looking to get more information about volunteering at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission can visit their website.