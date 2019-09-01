

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police continue to negotiate with a man who refuses to surrender himself.

Police say they attended a residence in the 200 block of Victoria Road in Dartmouth on Saturday at 9:15 p.m. to arrest the man in relation to a previous charge. However, the man grabbed a knife and said that he would not surrender to police.

As of Sunday afternoon, police continue to attempt negotiations with the subject and have shut down one block of Victoria Road to vehicles.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff