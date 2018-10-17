

CTV Atlantic





KINGSTON, N.B. -- A lower height restriction on a century old covered bridge in Southern New Brunswick has residents concerned about access for emergency vehicles.

The Milkish Creek covered bridge on the Kingston Peninsula has fallen into a state of disrepair, and the province’s solution has been to restrict the height and weight of vehicles that are allowed to pass.

But residents like Barb Thompson are concerned; she says her personal van has similar dimensions as an ambulance and it barley fits anymore.

“I got four inches clearance. I’m probably the same height as the ambulance. In the winter when we get snow on these roads, there’s no way they’re getting through,” said Thompson.

Another resident, Gary Sherwood, shares those concerns.

“I don’t know how we get a fire truck to my house if it’s on fire. I don’t know how we get an ambulance to my house if I’m having a heart attack,” said Sherwood.

M.L.A. Bill Oliver fielded complaints about the bridge’s condition yesterday saying the condition of covered bridges is costing the province of New Brunswick too much.

“Certainly it was part of our tourism strategy before, and I think we have such a potential for tourism, but these are the types of structures that people want to come and see,” said Oliver.

Oliver worries that the uncertainty surrounding the governing of the province will delay repairs.

“There’s that concern as well, like who’s in charge? Who’s running the ship?,” he said.

Some residents say allowing these bridges to deteriorate is actually part of a strategy to have the bridges removed.

“It’s ridiculous that it’s got to this condition. It should never have. To the point that they’re leaving it so it’s gotta be torn down at some point and we won’t put up with that,” Thompson said.

The Milkish Creek Covered Bridge is one of many covered bridges in southern N.B. in need of major repairs and some have gotten to the point of removal

Residents hope the proper repairs will be done to insure that bridge is both safe and accessible as soon as possible.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron